Suspect accused of burning deputy's body after killing him

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...

Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted.

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

(Dickson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Dickson County Sheriff's Office shows Sgt. Daniel Baker. Baker's funeral will be Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Dickson, Tenn. The Tenness...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Patrol cars of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office pass through Dickson, Tenn., during the funeral procession for Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Baker was found dead in his patrol car May 30 after resp...

(George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP). Law enforcement personnel salute the casket of Dickson County Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker following his funeral Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn. Baker, fatally shot while responding to a call, was remem...

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with killing a deputy in Tennessee, trying to impersonate him and burning his body now faces federal as well as state charges that could be punishable by death, authorities announced Friday.

A state judge arraigned Steven Joshua Wiggins Friday on 12 charges including premeditated murder in the shooting of Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker. His alleged accomplice, Erika Castro-Miles, also was arraigned, on the same murder charge.

The judge entered not-guilty pleas on their behalf and appointed public defenders for both. Wiggins appeared in court in orange prison scrubs, flip flops and handcuffs, speaking lowly and showing little emotion. Castro-Miles was arraigned via webcam. The deputy's friends and family, including his wife, Lisa, sat in the first row and became emotional at times.

Baker was responding to a call about a suspicious car last week when he discovered it was stolen and the situation quickly escalated, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said. Authorities believe Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker, and that Wiggins dragged his body into the deputy's cruiser and drove it to a rural area, where he set it on fire.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced after the hearing that federal charges against Wiggins include: carjacking resulting in Baker's death; shooting a gun while committing a violent crime; having that crime result in death; and being a convicted felon with a gun.

"At the Department of Justice, we back the women and men in blue. Violence against law enforcement officers - federal, state, local or tribal - will not be tolerated," Sessions said in a joint announcement with U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran.

Cochran's office says that if Wiggins is convicted, he faces up to life in prison and is eligible for the federal death penalty, which needs Sessions' approval. A local prosecutor has said he will seek capital punishment on the state charges for both defendants.

According to federal prosecutors, the suspicious vehicle had a flat tire and wasn't drivable when Baker arrived at the scene; Wiggins was behind the wheel and Castro-Miles was in the front passenger seat.

Baker determined the car had been stolen and ordered the two out of the car, but Wiggins claimed his door wouldn't open and Baker ordered Wiggins to leave from the passenger side, prosecutors said.

Baker's body camera recorded some of what happened next: While he walked around the rear of the car to the passenger side, Wiggins fired a pistol about five times at Baker, hitting him at least once. Baker tried to take cover, but collapsed, prosecutors said.

Wiggins then fired five more times, the last three at short range, prosecutors said. Then, he dragged the deputy's body into the rear seat of the patrol car and drove it for three to four miles to a field, where he set it on fire and fled the scene, they said.

The evidence, however, wasn't destroyed. Baker was found with two gunshot wounds to his torso; one to his hand; and three to the left side of his head. A preliminary autopsy showed the right side of his uniform was charred and his skin blackened.

