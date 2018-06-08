Dems Want Criminal Investigation Into Scott Pruitt's Conduct - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dems Want Criminal Investigation Into Scott Pruitt's Conduct

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON -

House Democrats are asking the Justice Department to investigate Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for any potential criminal conduct.

They allege he repeatedly violated federal anti-corruption laws by seeking to leverage his government position for personal gain.

As evidence, the Democrats cite Pruitt's $50-a-night lease of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a lobbyist, directing an EPA aide to contact a senior Chick-fil-A executive as part of an effort to land his family a franchise, and a $2,000 payment to his wife from organizers of a conference the administrator then attended at taxpayer expense.

6/7/2018 Related Story: Scott Pruitt Looking At Chick-fil-A Franchise Opportunities For His Wife

The request for an investigation was made in a letter sent Friday to FBI Director Chris Wray and Justice's criminal division chief by six Democratic lawmakers with oversight of Pruitt's agency.

A spokesman for Pruitt did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe

    New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:14:29 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.More >>
    Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.More >>

  • Trump considers Ali pardon; late boxer's lawyer says no need

    Trump considers Ali pardon; late boxer's lawyer says no need

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:14:23 GMT
    President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion _ this time Muhammad Ali. Trump says he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion _ this time Muhammad Ali. Trump says he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.More >>

  • Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:14:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel, center seated, testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A former employee of ...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel, center seated, testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A former employee of ...
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.