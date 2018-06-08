Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children
Posted:
Updated:
(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...
Friday, June 8 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:45:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...
The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>
The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>
Friday, June 8 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:44:58 GMT
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
Friday, June 8 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:44:46 GMT
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
Friday, June 8 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:44:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>
Friday, June 8 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:44:41 GMT
(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...
Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>
Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>
Friday, June 8 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:44:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 5, 2018, photo, mathematics teacher Heather LaBelle, seated, shows Roger Baker how to gather signatures for the Invest in Education Act, a proposal to raise money on high earners to fund public education in Phoe...
School districts around Arizona have spent the end of the school year authorizing the first rollout of their teacher pay raise plans after a historic statewide walkout this spring.More >>
School districts around Arizona have spent the end of the school year authorizing the first rollout of their teacher pay raise plans after a historic statewide walkout this spring.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Flu killed more U.S. children in the past year than during any other regular flu season in recent history.
Health officials on Friday said they've received reports of 172 pediatric flu deaths since October. An average season sees about 110.
There were more deaths in 2009-2010, when a rare flu pandemic occurred involving a new strain. More than 300 children died that season.
The past flu season wasn't a pandemic, but it was an unusually long and intense one. It was driven by a kind of flu that tends to put more people in the hospital and cause more deaths, particularly young children and the elderly.
Making a bad year worse, the flu vaccine didn't work very well.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.