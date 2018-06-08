Florida Woman Missing, Her Dog Found After Reported Alligator Attack

Authorities are searching a lake in South Florida after a witness called police saying an alligator attacked a woman walking her dogs in a park. The caller reported seeing the alligator drag the woman into the lake at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Davie police tell CBS Miami that officers responding to Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park found a dog on a leash but no signs of the woman.

Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are at the scene, looking for the alligator.

According to the Sun Sentinel report, Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said the woman's dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning.

Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.

CBS Miami reports the park is very popular. People go there to walk, walk their dogs and picnic. There are two lakes at the park and the reported attack happened in what is referred to as the North Lake.

Edwin Gomez is at the park nearly every day.

"I saw the gator yesterday, it responds in a natural way. It's sad to hear someone got hit by the gator," he said.

The park is surrounded by homes. Neighbors say they often see people walking their dogs around the lakes and have even seen kids go swimming in them.