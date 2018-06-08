Oklahoma Truck Driver Who Shared His Last Ride With Millions Die - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Oklahoma Truck Driver Who Shared His Last Ride With Millions Dies

Posted: Updated:
Delvin Simmons Delvin Simmons
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Delvin Simmons, an Oklahoma truck driver who took millions along with him on his last ride, passed away early Friday morning, June 8. 

Simmons had stage four colon cancer and was diagnosed the second week of May. Doctors found his cancer during his very first colonoscopy. 

Delvin had been a truck driver his entire life and knew the cancer would eventually make him too weak to drive. He wanted to hit the road one last time. 

His son caught the whole thing on camera, and the video has been viewed more than 6 million times. 

5/22/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma Man Fighting Cancer Reaches Millions With Inspirational Song

News On 6 did a story on Delvin who wanted to talk to us because he wanted to use his story to help educate people about the importance of colonoscopies. The American Cancer Society has recently changed the age a person should get their first screening from 50 to 45.

The family had given us permission to share this information with our viewers.  

“My life was not a waste. I can see good that has come from my life whether it is at the end or whether I’m just at a bump in the road," Delvin told us last month.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.