Oklahoma Truck Driver Who Shared His Last Ride With Millions Dies

Delvin Simmons, an Oklahoma truck driver who took millions along with him on his last ride, passed away early Friday morning, June 8.

Simmons had stage four colon cancer and was diagnosed the second week of May. Doctors found his cancer during his very first colonoscopy.

Delvin had been a truck driver his entire life and knew the cancer would eventually make him too weak to drive. He wanted to hit the road one last time.

His son caught the whole thing on camera, and the video has been viewed more than 6 million times.

News On 6 did a story on Delvin who wanted to talk to us because he wanted to use his story to help educate people about the importance of colonoscopies. The American Cancer Society has recently changed the age a person should get their first screening from 50 to 45.

The family had given us permission to share this information with our viewers.

“My life was not a waste. I can see good that has come from my life whether it is at the end or whether I’m just at a bump in the road," Delvin told us last month.