Bush on Barbara's birthday: Pay it forward with joyful heart

Bush on Barbara's birthday: Pay it forward with joyful heart

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering his wife, Barbara Bush, on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

He tweeted Friday from Kennebunkport, Maine, about how she enjoyed helping others and thanked those who are paying it forward. He said knowing others share her passion "puts joy in our hearts."

Her daughter-in-law, Margaret Bush, marked the occasion by doing something Barbara Bush enjoyed: She read a book aloud to young patients at The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

In Kennebunkport, the Bush family planned a quiet dinner on Friday.

Next week, George H.W. Bush celebrates his 94th birthday.

The two were married for 73 years. Barbara Bush died April 17 in Houston after declining additional treatment for a life-threatening illness.

