The Latest: US Embassy in Paris extends Bourdain condolences

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

Democrats rail against each other in Nevada governor primary

Democrats rail against each other in Nevada governor primary

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.

The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy has had skin cancer cells removed from his scalp.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy has had skin cancer cells removed from his scalp.

School districts around Arizona have spent the end of the school year authorizing the first rollout of their teacher pay raise plans after a historic statewide walkout this spring.

School districts around Arizona have spent the end of the school year authorizing the first rollout of their teacher pay raise plans after a historic statewide walkout this spring.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 5, 2018, photo, mathematics teacher Heather LaBelle, seated, shows Roger Baker how to gather signatures for the Invest in Education Act, a proposal to raise money on high earners to fund public education in Phoe...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 5, 2018, photo, mathematics teacher Heather LaBelle, seated, shows Roger Baker how to gather signatures for the Invest in Education Act, a proposal to raise money on high earners to fund public education in Phoe...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Anthony Bourdain winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" attends the Governors Ball during night ...

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in...

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the death of Anthony Bourdain (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Paris is extending its condolences to friends and family of Anthony Bourdain.

The American TV celebrity and food writer was found dead at age 61 on Friday in his hotel room in France. He'd been working on a project for CNN, which called the death a suicide.

The embassy said Bourdain died in the Haut-Rhin department of eastern France but did not name a place. It said he was working on a story on culinary traditions around the world.

CNN had said earlier that he died in Strasbourg. However, the eastern city is not in Haut-Rhin, but in nearby Bas-Rhin.

Embassy spokesman Alex Daniels said it extends its "sincere condolences to friends and family." It said it was prepared to offer "appropriate counselor services," and would say no more out of respect for the family.

___

3:35 p.m.

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

Chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted he was stunned and saddened. Ramsay wrote that Bourdain "brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures."

Bourdain was found dead in France on Friday while working on his CNN series. The network called his death a suicide.

"Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern wrote that a piece of his heart "is truly broken." Zimmern said "the sad cruel irony" is that in the last year, Bourdain had never been happier.

Actor and former "Man v. Food" host Adam Richman tweeted "Why?" Richman said his heart was with Bourdain.

___

2 p.m.

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. He was 61.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert, and calling it a suicide.

CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series "Parts Unknown."

The CNN statement said: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much."

Strasbourg police and emergency services did not immediately have information about the death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.