Man killed in crash at end of police chase in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma City man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving crashed while being pursued by police.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Stephen Sloniker died in the crash shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in Guthrie.

The OHP reports that Sloniker was being pursued by several law enforcement agencies when he drove through an intersection and crashed into the bank of a creek.

The agencies involved in the chase and the reason for the pursuit were not immediately released.

