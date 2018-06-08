Parents charged after girl finds gun in closet, wounds self

Friday, June 8 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:35:24 GMT
(AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.More >>
(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as crowds of tourists take photos in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. The park's superintendent says he's being forced out for what...
Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he's being forced out of the post for what appear to be punitive reasons following disagreements with the Trump administration over how many bison the park can sustain.More >>
(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Two Michigan parents are facing charges after one of their 4-year-old twin daughters shot and wounded herself with a loaded handgun she found in a toy closet.
The Genesee County prosecutor's office says 32-year-old Eric Brown and 31-year-old Alicia Brown were at home in Flint Monday when the shooting happened. The bullet struck the girl's left index finger, which authorities say had to be amputated due to the wound.
The Browns are each charged with second-degree child abuse, obstruction of justice and lying to police during the investigation. Court records Friday morning don't list lawyers for them.
Investigators say they routinely kept handguns and rifles in the same closet where children's toys were kept. Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement that it's a "terrible, tragic and preventable incident."
