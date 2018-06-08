US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Marilyn Monroe statue drawing ire as nearby church gets full view of her behind.

(Matthew Brown/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018 photo shows Seward Johnson's "Forever Marilyn" sculpture in Latham Park in Stamford, Conn. The 26-foot statue that was newly installed in the park is scandalizing some becau...

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

A San Francisco woman has made her first court appearance on a murder charge accusing her of killing and dismembering her roommate, whose body prosecutors say was discovered in plastic bags at their home.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Bicyclists ride past a multi-unit property, at center, where a woman was charged with murder in the slaying of her roommate in San Francisco, Thursday, June 7, 2018. A dismembered body was discovered in oozing plastic bags inside ...

President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A bipartisan coalition of U.S. mayors called Friday for policies to curb gun violence and pledged to support immigrant communities as it kicked off a four-day gathering in Boston to tackle issues impacting cities.

At an opening news conference for the mayors' annual meeting, city leaders took repeated digs at the gridlock and divisiveness in Washington while touting their own effectiveness and ability to remain above the partisan fray.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors said it's joining the Major Cities Chiefs Association to pressure Congress into passing gun legislation like universal background checks for all firearm sales. Police Chief Art Acevedo of Houston, Texas, who joined the mayors at the meeting, said it's time to end what he described as a "public health epidemic."

"My question to those that say that nothing can be done, who are you standing with? The professionals, the leaders or the gun lobby?" Acevedo said.

The mayors will also tackle issues like immigration, infrastructure and cybersecurity. Among those who will join them at the event is Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook.

Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles said the mayors will spend $5 million in communities across the country to help immigrants with the process of become U.S. citizens. He also called on Republican President Donald Trump's administration to halt its policy of separating children from their parents after they cross the U.S. border.

"We have to obey laws, we have to fix systems, but can we be human beings first?" Garcetti said.

The mayors also criticized plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh suggested she would encourage residents to skip the question altogether.

Steven Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina and president of the group, said cities are a "force to be reckoned with," pointing to a report the group released Friday that shows American cities accounted for about 96 percent of the country's job growth in 2017. The report says the 10 metropolitan areas alone generated $6.8 trillion in economic value in 2017, surpassing the output of most states.

"You won't find much disagreement up here, but we all believe that mayors have been and are incredibly effective when it comes to leveraging our resources," said Mayor Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, Michigan.

___

Associated Press reporter Philip Marcelo contributed to this report.

____

Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher and read more of her work at http://bit.ly/2hIhzDb .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.