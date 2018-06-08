Report: Cities generated nearly all of US job growth in 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Cities generated nearly all of US job growth in 2017

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House visits become political litmus test for athletes

    White House visits become political litmus test for athletes

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:28:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...
    For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.More >>
    For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.More >>

  • Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:28:34 GMT
    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>

  • Stormy Daniels' former attorney countersues porn actress

    Stormy Daniels' former attorney countersues porn actress

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:28:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
    •   

BOSTON (AP) - American cities accounted for about 96 percent of the country's job growth in 2017 as they added nearly 2 million new jobs, according to the latest annual report from a bipartisan coalition of mayors.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors, which is gathering in Boston starting on Friday, says in its latest "Metro Economies" report that 10 metropolitan areas alone generated $6.8 trillion in economic value in 2017, surpassing the output of most states. Those metro regions included New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston and Atlanta.

The mayors' conference report also found that 86 percent of Americans live in metro areas and 88 percent of jobs are located in them.

More than 250 mayors are gathering in downtown Boston through Monday to focus on infrastructure, cybersecurity, school safety, immigration, automation and other issues impacting cities.

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, is among those expected to address the conference. She will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Friday for a discussion on how communities leverage technology.

The "Metro Economies" report, which was prepared for the mayor's conference by Britain-based IHS Markit, also projected that economic growth will continue to be strongest in the American South and West in the coming years, since population and labor force growth is fastest in those regions.

But it also warned that the looming retirement of the baby-boom generation will likely slow economic expansion and increase the burden on federal programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

The report recommended policymakers focus on ways to expand the labor force, such as increasing the availability of workforce training programs for the chronically unemployed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.