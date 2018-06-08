Detention centers fill up; border detainees sent to prisons

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras). In this May 24, 2018 photo Xochitl Torres Small, a Democratic candidate for Congress, speaks to voters at a Las Cruces, N.M., event. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor, ey...

A former leader of a corrupt Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

(Baltimore Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Wayne Jenkins. Jenkins, the former leader of the department's disbanded Gun Trace Task Force who pleaded guilty in a corruption...

Police involved in the beating of an Arizona man who on video doesn't appear to resist or attack officers say his body language was projecting that he was prepping to fight.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.

(AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - More than 1,600 people arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, including parents who have been separated from their children, are being transferred to federal prisons, U.S. immigration authorities confirmed Thursday. They said they're running out of room at their own facilities amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The move drew condemnation from activists who said the detainees may have legitimate claims to asylum and don't deserve to be held in federal prisons.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a letter Thursday night seeking more information from the Justice Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after learning that ICE had transferred dozens of mothers who had been separated from their children to the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

"The Trump Administration's new family separation policy is inflicting intentional, gratuitous, and permanent trauma on young children who have done nothing wrong and on parents who often have valid claims for refugee or asylum status," they wrote.

Historically, immigrants without serious criminal records were released from custody while they pursued asylum or refugee status. The Trump administration has ended that policy.

In an emailed statement, ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said that due to a surge in illegal border crossings and the Justice Department's "zero-tolerance" policy - designed to discourage illegal border crossings - the agency needed to acquire access to more than 1,600 beds in Bureau of Prisons Facilities. The agency said those include 1,000 beds in Victorville, California; 209 beds in SeaTac; 230 beds in La Tuna, Texas; 230 beds in Sheridan, Oregon; and 102 beds in Phoenix.

"The use of BOP facilities is intended to be a temporary measure until ICE can obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides," the statement said.

The letter from Inslee and Ferguson followed a report from the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project earlier Thursday that as many as 120 asylum seekers had been transferred to the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

The organization said that on Wednesday it spoke with two of the women, who arrived at the southern border with their young daughters in mid-May seeking asylum. Both were separated from their children shortly after they were apprehended by Border Patrol. Instead of being returned to their children after being sentenced to time served for the misdemeanor of unlawful entry, they were transferred to Washington state while they seek asylum, the organization said.

"There is simply no moral or legal justification for separating children from their parents in this draconian effort seeking to deter other immigrants," Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said in a written statement. "This is not only unlawful, but also contrary to basic human decency."

Inslee and Ferguson said they wanted more information about when the women would be released and when they can expect to see their children again, as well as where the children are and who is caring for them

The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a court injunction to stop immigration authorities from separating parents from their young children.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in California ruled that a case involving two mothers could go forward, saying that if the policy was being carried out as described in the lawsuit, it is "brutal, offensive, and fails to comport with traditional notions of fair play and decency." The judge said he would issue a separate ruling on whether to expand the lawsuit to apply to all parents and children who are split up by border authorities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.