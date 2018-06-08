Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Frid...

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says 12 Northern California wildfires last fall, including two that killed a total of 15 people, were caused by downed power lines.

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration has already led to overrun detention facilities, long lines of asylum seekers camping out at the U.S.-Mexico border and a decision to separate young children from their parents indefinitely.

Now, the administration is sending more than 1,600 immigrants - including some of those parents - to federal prisons amid a lack of space in other jails. The decision brought immediate denunciation from immigrant rights activists who were already enraged over the policy of separating parents from children.

The move comes as an increasing number of families and children have been coming to the border, further straining an immigration system that's already at capacity. Despite hard-line rhetoric from the White House, more than 50,000 people were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in May alone - many of them families and children - and courts, asylum officers and jails are struggling to keep up with the influx.

Historically, immigrants without serious criminal records were released from custody while they pursued asylum or refugee status. The Trump administration has moved to detain more people, including asylum seekers.

Under a new zero tolerance policy, parents who are criminally charged with illegal entering the country are separated from their children while in custody. The children are usually released to other family.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists the policy of separating families is necessary to deter illegal border-crossings, and authorities say the decision to send people to prisons is a temporary one amid a shortage of beds.

"If you bring a child, it is still an unlawful act," Sessions said in a speech in Montana this week. "You don't get immunity if you bring a child with you. We cannot have open borders for adults with children."

Critics noted that many of those transferred to federal prison appeared to have already been convicted of the misdemeanor of unlawful entry and sentenced to time served.

"Even if you accept that draconian argument, what is completely flawed is that they've already completed the criminal prosecution," said Matt Adams, legal director of the Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. "What is the rationale for continuing to separate them from their children and sending them to federal prison when they are just waiting for asylum?"

As Trump has ramped up enforcement, Congress continues to have little appetite for buying additional detention space - hence the crunch. In March, Congress agreed to fund 40,520 beds in immigration detention centers, an increase of 3 percent but a far cry from the administration's roughly 40 percent surge in deportation arrests. The White House had sought money for more than 51,000 beds.

In a statement Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said the agency needed to acquire more than 1,600 beds in Bureau of Prisons facilities. Those include 1,000 beds in Victorville, California and 600 more in the Seattle area, Texas, Oregon and Phoenix.

"The use of BOP facilities is intended to be a temporary measure until ICE can obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides," the statement said.

It's not clear how much different the conditions for the detainees will be at the prisons. Advocates have long complained about the conditions inside traditional immigration detention facilities.

But Katharina Obser, a senior policy adviser with the Women's Refugee Commission, a New York-based nonprofit, called it reckless and inappropriate to house asylum seekers in federal prisons.

"This new move is due to a self-manufactured crisis that stems directly from this administration cruelly separating families at the border and locking up parents, many of whom are lawfully seeking asylum," she said.

It's also unclear if the prisons are ready for the inmates. In a statement this week, John Kostelnik, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 3969, which represents workers at the prison in Victorville, said staffing was a major concern and that it wasn't clear how the detainees should be handled.

In a statement Friday, the Bureau of Prisons said it will house the detainees in a manner similar to inmates awaiting trial.

"The BOP has bedspace available due to the decline in the inmate population over the past several years, and will use existing staff to accomplish this mission," the statement said.

Whether it's legal to house immigration detainees who aren't facing criminal charges in federal prisons is an unsettled legal question and the practice could be challenged, Adams said.

But activists are primarily concerned with waiting to see whether a judge in California will issue a nationwide injunction to stop immigration authorities from separating parents from their young children, which Adams described as a much more pressing and egregious issue.

On Wednesday, the judge said that if the policy was being carried out as described, it is "brutal, offensive, and fails to comport with traditional notions of fair play and decency."

Washington state officials have also expressed alarm. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a letter Thursday seeking more information from the federal government after learning ICE had transferred dozens of mothers who had been separated from their children to the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

"The Trump Administration's new family separation policy is inflicting intentional, gratuitous, and permanent trauma on young children who have done nothing wrong and on parents who often have valid claims for refugee or asylum status," they wrote.

___

Associated Press reporters Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.