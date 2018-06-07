The Big Changes To Fix The Flooding Problems On I-235 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

The Big Changes To Fix The Flooding Problems On I-235

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Torrential rains Thursday morning turned Northbound I-235 at Northeast 50th Street into a large shallow red dirt-colored lake. 

ODOT’s 18 months into an 88-million-dollar Broadway Extension widening project. ODOT Spokesperson Lisa Shearer-Salim says it will widen I-235 from four to six lanes, but it will also alleviate flooding. 

“We had one drainage inlet from when it was built originally in the 80’s, we are planning to significantly increase that with 41 drainage inlets,” she said. “That’s a major upsize to help us deal with the capacity issues as we didn’t widen it out and make surface space to take care of it and keep it from flooding.” 

The project should be complete by early next year.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.