Ex-leader of rogue police unit gets 25 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York.

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.

In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

US military plans as if Guantanamo won't close for decades

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington.

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

Ranked-choice voting is playing a role in San Francisco's tight race for mayor where the candidate who came in second is leading.

Former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

A former leader of a corrupt Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Wayne Jenkins.

An Iowa judge has found that Iowa cannot deny two transgender women Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgery declaring the state's policy denying their care violates the Iowa Constitution and the state's civil rights law.

An Iowa judge has found that Iowa cannot deny two transgender women Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgery declaring the state's policy denying their care violates the Iowa Constitution and the state's civil rights law.

By COURTNEY COLUMBUS

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - A former leader of a corrupt Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake handed down the punishment Thursday to 37-year-old former Gun Trace Task Force leader Sgt. Wayne Earl Jenkins of Middle River, Maryland.

Jenkins pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges including racketeering, robbery and falsifying records. Among a long list of other crimes, he admitted to giving stolen drugs to an associate who resold them, enriching both men.

Jenkins was "putting poison into our community when he should have been protecting our community from that poison," Judge Blake said.

His defense attorney, Steve Levin, said Jenkins is "racked with remorse."

Jenkins' voice choked with emotion while he stood and addressed the packed gallery before receiving his sentence. Some in the gallery cried as he spoke.

"I've tarnished the badge," Jenkins said through tears.

He also apologized to Umar Burley, who he was pursuing when Burley crashed into another car, killing 86-year-old Elbert Davis, Sr. Heroin was planted in Burley's car after the crash. In Jenkins' plea agreement, he admitted to knowing about the planted drugs.

He also spoke directly to Davis' family members.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish I could take that day back and not have stopped that vehicle," Jenkins said.

Shirley Johnson, Davis' daughter, also spoke during the hearing. "Our family's hearts are broken. We'll never be the same again," she said.

Jenkins is the second member of the disbanded task force to be sentenced. He led another specialized unit before joining the gun task force.

U.S. prosecutor Leo Wise said Jenkins ran both police units "like a criminal gang" and "the harm that he did is immeasurable."

After Blake handed down the sentence, Jenkins walked out of the court in handcuffs with his head down.

In his plea agreement, Jenkins admitted to seven separate robberies that took place over a span of several years. Some took place before he was part of the gun task force. Jenkins robbed hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash as well as drugs including cocaine and heroin from people he had detained or arrested.

In one robbery, Jenkins and other members of the gun task force stole more than $200,000 and two kilograms of cocaine.

Jenkins also admitted to stealing prescription medicines that had been looted in the aftermath of the riots that rocked Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015.

He wrote false reports that concealed the fact that he and other members of gun task force had stolen cash, drugs and other property, filed fraudulent overtime reports and broke into homes.

On Thursday, Blake also sentenced former gun task force officer Marcus Roosevelt Taylor to 18 years in prison.

In May, Blake sentenced former Gun Trace Task Force leader Sgt. Thomas Allers to 15 years in prison. Allers had also been a leader of the corrupt unit and was its first former member to be sentenced.

Two former officers who were also part of the corrupt task force are scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

While the rogue officers had admitted to lying for years to cover their tracks, it's an open question as to whether the force's command structure had enough integrity to expose them. It was a federal investigation that brought them down.

Scores of cases involving the officers have been dropped and many fear criminals will go free.

David Harris, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who researches police behavior, called this week's sentencings a "low point" for the police department and the city.

"This is not only about finding and getting rid of some officers who were acting like criminals. It's about figuring out how the organization went wrong enough to allow them to operate for a long time and to be earning big applause from highers-up," Harris said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.