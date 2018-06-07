OKC Santa Fe Train Station To Begin New Construction Phase

Oklahoma City is getting closer to connecting the Santa Fe Station with Bricktown.

The City expects to put the tunnel that will connect the newly renovated Santa Fe Station with Bricktown to go out for bid next month.

The railroad tracks above will have to be moved three times for the project. City planners think just moving the tracks will cost $2 million.

“I think there is a more likelihood we'd get some tenants in the main hall with that connection,” said Santa Fe Station Project Manager Kaye Burlison.

The City expects the architectural plans on the tunnel later this month. The project will go out for bid next month.

Meanwhile, a $2 million plan to continue renovating the historic train station has been approved.

The platform will be raised nine inches to make it more ADA accessible. Other historic components of the platform will be encased in glass.

The contract is part of the $28.4 million project to fully renovate the downtown 1930's era station. Half of the budget is provided through federal grants.