Man Arrested In Connection With NE OKC Homicide

A man was arrested Wednesday evening after officers ran his fingerprints and saw he was wanted for murder.

Tony Traver, was detained when officers were investigating another possible homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

Traver is accused of stabbing 27-year-old Evan Gregory Stehle.

Stehle was killed Saturday night in the 700 block of NE 26 Street.

Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of NW 34 Street in reference to a body at the residence.

Everyone in the residence was detained and while officers were running his fingerprints, they saw that Traver had an arrest warrant.

Police are investigating if two cases are related.