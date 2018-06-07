2 members of secretive NC sect charged with fraud conspiracy

Thursday, June 7 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:02:35 GMT
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid,...
A pair of Democratic U.S. House seats that will be up for grabs in Nevada in November could be key to the party's effort to cut into GOP majorities in Congress.More >>
(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...
For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.More >>
(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...
President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the...More >>
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...
New Jersey lawmakers are expected to give final approval Thursday to a law legalizing sports betting after beating the federal government in a court case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
(Denver Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This file booking image provided by the Denver Police Department shows Michael Andre Hancock, who was arrested Friday, June 1, 2018, in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger on Interstate 25. ...
A Colorado Uber driver has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a passenger.More >>
Two members of a secretive church in North Carolina have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an alleged unemployment benefits scheme.
Marion Kent Covington and Diane Mary McKinny were charged Thursday in U.S. District Court in Asheville.
Prosecutors say 63-year-old Covington and 65-year-old McKinney decided in 2008 to lay off employees at Covington's business so they could collect unemployment benefits. But the employees continued to work.
Most employees were members of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina. Prosecutors say Covington used his leadership position in the church to force them to comply.
The Associated Press reported in September that authorities were looking into unemployment-claims issues at congregants' businesses. That report was part of the AP's ongoing investigation into claims that church leaders had abused congregants for years.
