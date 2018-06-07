2 members of secretive NC sect charged with fraud conspiracy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 members of secretive NC sect charged with fraud conspiracy

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Eyes are on Nevada's Sen. Heller, but House seats may be key

    Eyes are on Nevada's Sen. Heller, but House seats may be key

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:02:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid,...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid,...
    A pair of Democratic U.S. House seats that will be up for grabs in Nevada in November could be key to the party's effort to cut into GOP majorities in Congress.More >>
    A pair of Democratic U.S. House seats that will be up for grabs in Nevada in November could be key to the party's effort to cut into GOP majorities in Congress.More >>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:01:05 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>

  • White House visits become political litmus test for athletes

    White House visits become political litmus test for athletes

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:53:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...
    For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.More >>
    For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.More >>
    •   

By MITCH WEISS and HOLBROOK MOHR
Associated Press

Two members of a secretive church in North Carolina have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an alleged unemployment benefits scheme.

Marion Kent Covington and Diane Mary McKinny were charged Thursday in U.S. District Court in Asheville.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Covington and 65-year-old McKinney decided in 2008 to lay off employees at Covington's business so they could collect unemployment benefits. But the employees continued to work.

Most employees were members of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina. Prosecutors say Covington used his leadership position in the church to force them to comply.

The Associated Press reported in September that authorities were looking into unemployment-claims issues at congregants' businesses. That report was part of the AP's ongoing investigation into claims that church leaders had abused congregants for years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.