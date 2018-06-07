OKC Residents Asked To Report Flood Damage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Residents Asked To Report Flood Damage

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Home near NW 122 and May. Photo provided by Brooke McMahon. Home near NW 122 and May. Photo provided by Brooke McMahon.
The City of Oklahoma City is asking residents to report any flood damage by Saturday, June 9, online.

A wave of severe thunderstorms made its way through the metro Thursday morning which caused many roadways to flood across the metro.

The City said flood damage to report includes damage to a house, mobile home, apartment or business, but do not report roof leaks.

The City's emergency management office staff will use the information to identify parts of Oklahoma City affected by flooding and to conduct preliminary damage assessment. While the City asks residents to report damage, they also suggest Oklahoma City residents contact their insurance agents as well.

Residents in need of disaster relief or assistance should call the American Red Cross of Central and Southwest Oklahoma at 405-228-9500.

Click here to report any Thursday, June 7, flood damage.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
