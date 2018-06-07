OKC Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to the report, Dominick was last seen at his home near Southwest 54th and Walker around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 7.

Dominick is described as an Indian male standing at 5’2”, weighing 100 lbs., with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and black shoes. Police say he may also be wearing a dark orange and brown hoodie.

If you see Dominick, contact 911 immediately.