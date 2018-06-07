OKC Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Oklahoma City Police says a 12-year-old boy reported missing Thursday morning, was located safely in Norman.

According to the report, Dominick Yarbrough was last seen at his home near Southwest 54th and Walker around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 7.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, police told News 9 Dominick was safe in Norman, but didn't release any other details concerning his location.