Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

A pair of Democratic U.S. House seats that will be up for grabs in Nevada in November could be key to the party's effort to cut into GOP majorities in Congress.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid,...

Eyes are on Nevada's Sen. Heller, but House seats may be key

New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he's being forced out of the post for what appear to be punitive reasons following disagreements with the Trump administration over how many bison the park can sustain.

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as crowds of tourists take photos in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. The park's superintendent says he's being forced out for what...

Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.

Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...

Lava poured into two coastal Big Island neighborhoods quickly, covering hundreds of homes, vaporizing a nearby crater lake and completely filling an ocean bay, turning it into a new peninsula.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural are...

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal banking information.

Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver.

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) - All eyes are on Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid but hanging on to a pair of Democratic U.S. House seats up for grabs in Nevada could be key to the party's effort to cut into the GOP majorities in Congress.

Rep. Jacky Rosen's departure from the 3rd District race to challenge Heller in the Senate, and Rep. Ruben Kihuen's decision to forgo re-election in the 4th District amid allegations of sexual misconduct puts both seats in play in the swing state.

The road to victory begins in Tuesday's primaries where two ex-congressmen - Democrat Steven Horsford and Republican Cresent Hardy - are expected to emerge victorious and set up a rematch of their 2014 contest. Hardy unseated Horsford in the 4th District stretching north of Las Vegas through four rural counties.

In the 3rd District covering much of suburban Las Vegas, Republican Danny Tarkanian is expected to face wealthy Democratic philanthropist Susie Lee in Nevada's most expensive House race in November. Tarkanian succumbed from pressure from President Donald Trump and others in March to abandon his campaign to knock off Heller in the Senate primary. Lee has been endorsed by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats have to pick up at least 23 seats nationwide to win back control of the House.

"I think the optimism that Democrats would have a big wave has softened a bit," said Fred Lokken, chairman of the political science department at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno. "But here in Nevada, we know there is this rule of thumb that whatever party wins the presidency, they tend to get hit hard two years later."

Both districts "were designed to be toss-ups," Lokken said. "I think the 3rd is a little more vulnerable to the Republican takeover than the 4th, which tends to lean more Democratic."

The only incumbent believed to face a potentially serious primary challenge is fourth-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei in northern Nevada's 2nd District, where no Democrat has won since its creation in 1980.

Sharron Angle, a tea party favorite who lost to Sen. Harry Reid in 2010, has railed against Amodei's willingness to consider amnesty for immigrants living in the country illegally. Angle's badly outspent campaign has failed to gain traction and the Federal Election Commission notified her this week that she's delinquent on a campaign spending report due May 23.

By March 31, she had raised $13,625 with $9,415 cash on hand. In comparison, Amodei raised $762,716 with $307,648 still in the bank May 23.

The Democratic primary will be more competitive, but the closest a Democrat has come to winning there was Jill Derby's 2006 loss to then-Rep. Heller 50 percent to 45 percent. Amodei beat Democrat Chip Evans in 2016, 58 percent to 37 percent.

This year's Democratic challengers include: Rick Shepherd, a Bernie Sanders-backer who lost the 2016 primary; Clinton Koble, an Obama-era appointee to the Agriculture Department who has picked up some labor endorsements; and Patrick Fogarty, a molecular geneticist who started a biotech company before moving to Reno from Arizona in 2006 and has loaned $152,000 to his own campaign.

As of May 23, Fogarty had spent only $12,118 of his $168,705 total. Shepherd raised $36,095 with $14,995 cash on hand. Koble raised $53,672 but reported his campaign was $190 in debt.

Lee, a Las Vegas fundraiser for education and disadvantaged women, lost in the 2016 primary to Kihuen in the 3rd District. She's collected $1.4 million and endorsements from Emily's List and national abortion-rights groups. She faces largely unknown challengers.

Tarkanian, son of former UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, has raised $1.1 million and enjoys widespread name recognition after winning primaries but losing all five general elections, including to Rosen in 2016 by fewer than 4,000 votes.

His GOP primary challengers include state Sen. Scott Hammond, who won the National Rifle Association's endorsement before Tarkanian changed races. Tarkanian has traditionally enjoyed NRA support. Hammond raised $262,329 but only had $53,755 left three weeks before the primary.

The 4th District favorites have raised similar amounts - Horsford $359,899 and Hardy $316,033. But Horsford has been forced to spend all but $66,330 against four challengers - including state Sen. Pat Spearman, an African-American and the first openly lesbian legislator. Hardy, who faces lesser-known underfunded challengers, reported $276,801 cash remaining last month.

First District Rep. Dina Titus of Las Vegas, who's all but assured of winning a fifth term, has outraised her sole Democratic challenger, Clark County school teacher Reuben D'Silva, by a ratio of nearly 5-to-1. Her campaign has spent $216,328 but has $349,285 cash leftover from previous campaigns. Republicans Joyce Bentley and Fred Horne haven't reported fundraising.

