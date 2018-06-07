Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms In Central Oklahoma

Nearly 7,000 OG&E customers are without power following severe storms that brought heavy rain, lightning and hail Thursday morning across central Oklahoma.

READ: Wave Of Severe Storms Shut Down Roads, Prompts Water Rescues

According to the outage map, there are nearly 3,000 residents without power in Oklahoma City, 444 in Midwest City, 301 in Edmond and 239 in The Village.

If you’re experiencing an outage, contact OG&E. There’s no estimated time listed that power will be restored.