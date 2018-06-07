Attorneys: Arizona man beaten by police posed no threat

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Police involved in the beating of an Arizona man who on video doesn't appear to resist or attack officers say his body language was projecting that he was prepping to fight.

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...

US military plans for future at Guantanamo because of Trump

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he's being forced out of the post for what appear to be punitive reasons following disagreements with the Trump administration over how many bison the park can sustain.

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as crowds of tourists take photos in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. The park's superintendent says he's being forced out for what...

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.

(AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...

Female candidates are slated to make history in a closely watched Congressional race in New Mexico.

(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras). In this May 24, 2018 photo Xochitl Torres Small, a Democratic candidate for Congress, speaks to voters at a Las Cruces, N.M., event. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor, ey...

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The attorneys and a pastor for an Arizona man beaten by police while standing against a wall said Thursday that the officer's claim that their client posed a threat "doesn't pass the smell test."

Andre Miller, the pastor to 33-year-old Robert Johnson, said the police description of why they struck the unarmed man doesn't hold up.

Johnson's attorneys also said there was no reason to attack Johnson, who in videos released this week is shown standing against a wall when officers start to punch him. The videos have circulated widely and have raised questions about police conduct at a time when police officers nationwide are under scrutiny for use of force, especially against minorities.

A report from the May 23 incident in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa states Johnson was "verbally defiant and confrontational." Mesa police released the report, along with footage from police-worn cameras, on Wednesday after video released by Johnson's attorneys circulated this week, raising criticism over the handling of the incident.

But Johnson's attorneys and his pastor, who brought the incident to light, said Johnson was not a threat and showed no signs that he was combative. Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution.

"This is a case where more words needed to be used, and less fists," attorney Joel Robbins said. "Once (Johnson) had leaned back against the wall he was incapable of continuing any kind of fight because he's leaning against a wall."

Three officers and a sergeant are on leave while the department investigates.

Officers were responding to a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment, police said. Police arrived and found the ex-boyfriend, Erick Reyes, 20, along with Johnson. Johnson says he was helping a neighbor get something from the apartment. Both were detained.

Footage released by the police from officer-worn cameras show an officer approaching Johnson and Reyes.

The officer asked Johnson, who was on his phone, to sit down several times but he didn't. The officer asks him again to sit, but Johnson instead leans against a wall while looking at his phone. An officer then tells him, "Dude they told you to sit your ass down" before several officers start to repeatedly punch him.

Johnson never appears to physically threaten or resist the officers.

"Johnson's body language was projecting he was preparing for a physical altercation," one of the officers wrote in the report. "It appeared Johnson was trying not to sit down in order to retain a position of physical advantage by remaining on his feet."

Will Biascoechea, the president of the police union that represents two of the officers involved, said in a statement that the incident was more complex than what is shown in the video.

"To add some context to the video, it is important to understand that the Officers were responding to a 'domestic dispute' that included a subject attempting to force his way into an apartment as well as the report of the presence of a gun," Biascoechea wrote. "At this point, we urge caution and patience rather than a rush to judgment."

The department has been criticized for its use of force. A former Mesa officer who was fired for violating department policy was tried but acquitted on a murder charge in the 2016 fatal shooting of a Texas man who was unarmed and on the ground.

Miller said this wasn't a case of racial discrimination but rather an instance of the culture of violence within the department.

"This is a culture that has been acceptable to the city of Mesa," Miller said.

At a news conference at his church on Thursday, Johnson was emotional and struggled to speak.

"I want Mesa to be held accountable for what they have done," Johnson said.

