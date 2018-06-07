Feds: Tesla accelerated, didn't brake ahead of fatal crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Feds: Tesla accelerated, didn't brake ahead of fatal crash

By The Associated Press

Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver.

The National Transportation Safety Board also says crash data shows the SUV did not brake or steer away from the barrier in the three seconds before the crash. The agency says it now will examine whether the Tesla Autopilot system performed as designed.

The NTSB issued a preliminary report Thursday on the March 23 crash near Mountain View. The cause hasn't been determined yet.

Tesla wouldn't say if the system performed as designed. A spokeswoman referred to a company blog saying that a Tesla with Autopilot is far safer than vehicles without it. The blog says Autopilot does not prevent all crashes but makes them less likely.

