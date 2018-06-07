Uber driver charged with murder in Denver shooting

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

A Colorado Uber driver has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a passenger.

(Denver Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This file booking image provided by the Denver Police Department shows Michael Andre Hancock, who was arrested Friday, June 1, 2018, in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger on Interstate 25. ...

Two members of a secretive church in North Carolina have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an unemployment benefits scheme.

An Arizona court is upholding a Phoenix anti-discrimination ordinance, denying a challenge from a wedding invitation business over religious freedom.

New Jersey lawmakers are expected to give final approval Thursday to a law legalizing sports betting after beating the federal government in a court case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver.

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...

US military plans as if Guantanamo won't close for decades

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...

New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...

A pair of Democratic U.S. House seats that will be up for grabs in Nevada in November could be key to the party's effort to cut into GOP majorities in Congress.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid,...

Eyes are on Nevada's Sen. Heller, but House seats may be key

(Denver Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This file booking image provided by the Denver Police Department shows Michael Andre Hancock, who was arrested Friday, June 1, 2018, in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger on Interstate 25. ...

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - An Uber driver was charged with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a passenger on a Colorado highway.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that Michael Hancock was charged after last Friday's killing of Hyun Kim. Police said it appeared there had been some kind of altercation before the shooting, although authorities have not disclosed a motive.

A partially redacted police report released the day of the shooting said a witness who called 911 told the dispatcher that Hancock told him that his passenger tried to attack him on Interstate 25 so he shot him.

The man passed the phone to Hancock but police said he later refused to discuss what happened without a lawyer.

Police said Kim, 45, was shot numerous times, and 10 spent cartridges were found on the shoulder of Interstate 25. Hancock's silver sedan was located across the highway after it crashed into a wall, police said. Kim's body was found lying on the floor of the car's front passenger seat.

Police said Hancock, 29, had trouble breathing after officers put handcuffs on him and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hancock's family says he was trying to defend himself. In online efforts to raise money for a lawyer, they describe him as a hardworking husband and father of two, a Christian and community volunteer.

Hancock, who does not have a criminal record in Colorado, worked as a driver for nearly three years but Uber removed his access to its app after his arrest.

"We are deeply troubled by the events in Denver, and our thoughts are with the families of those involved," Uber said in a statement Thursday.

Hancock, who is being held in jail without the possibility of posting bond, made an initial court appearance Saturday. He has not been asked to enter a plea and it's not clear whether he has hired a lawyer yet.

Uber policy bars riders and drivers from carrying firearms except in states that expressly prohibit companies from banning guns.

Colorado allows drivers to carry firearms to protect themselves and their property but Uber says the company's policy that bars drivers and riders from carrying firearms applies in the state..

