Oklahoma Natives Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood Win Big At CMT - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Natives Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood Win Big At CMT Music Awards

By CBS News
Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards aired live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Blake Shelton took home the biggest award of the night – video of the year - which Shelton won for "I'll Name the Dogs." 

But it was Carrie Underwood who made her big comeback. The singer, who took a brief hiatus from the limelight after a face injury, made history at the CMTs when she won her 18th award. She won female video of the year for "The Champion," featuring Ludacris. 

2018 CMT Music Awards Winners List:

Video of the year: Blake Shelton, "I'll Name the Dogs"

Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, "The Champion"

Male video of the year: Blake Shelton, "I'll Name the Dogs"

Duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "When Someone Stops Loving You"

Breakthrough video of the year: Carly Pearce, "Every Little Thing"

Collaborative video of the year: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, "What Ifs"

CMT performance of the year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, "Everybody" (from "CMT Crossroads")

