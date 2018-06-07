Stormy Daniels' former attorney countersues porn actress

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver.

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.

(AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted.

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

One type of superbug bacteria is increasingly spreading among people who inject drugs.

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

New Jersey lawmakers are expected to give final approval Thursday to a law legalizing sports betting after beating the federal government in a court case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A day after Stormy Daniels accused her former lawyer of being a "puppet" for President Donald Trump, the attorney countersued the porn star and her new attorney for defamation and accused Trump's personal attorney of illegally recording their telephone calls.

The countersuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles - hours after Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed Daniels isn't credible and has "no reputation" because she's a porn actress.

The comment drew a fiery response from Daniels' current lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who called Giuliani a "pig."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

She is fighting to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.

The countersuit by Davidson came a day after Daniels filed a lawsuit accusing him of being a "puppet" for Trump and secretly working with Cohen to have her appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump. The interview never took place.

Davidson denied those claims and says Daniels wanted to appear on the show to bolster her popularity.

Davidson's lawsuit alleges that Daniels and Avenatti defamed him when Avenatti tweeted that Davidson "should have been charged after his arrest for extortion not long ago."

Davidson says in his lawsuit that he was never arrested for extortion and the tweet was "false" and meant to hurt his reputation.

The statement was "negligently, recklessly and intentionally published in a manner equaling malice," the lawsuit said.

Davidson alleges Cohen illegally recorded their telephone calls when Davidson represented Daniels.

The suit provides no proof to substantiate the claims and no details on exactly when the calls were recorded.

Davidson denies that he did anything improper while representing Daniels and said in his countersuit that she told him she wanted to appear on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News to boost her public image and would do anything to make sure she could keep the $130,000 she was paid as part of the confidentiality agreement.

In a statement, Avenatti said Davidson is "a proven liar and his conduct is abhorrent."

"He is an embarrassment to the profession and seems to have forgotten what the attorney-client privilege is all about," Avenatti said. "His allegations are false and we look forward to having his frivolous claims thrown out of court."

People in the adult film industry also took Giuliani to task Thursday for his comments about Daniels, saying they demean women in general and were aimed solely at discrediting Daniels because of how she makes a living and not based on the facts of the case.

"I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation," Giuliani said Wednesday at a conference in Tel Aviv.

Daniels' work as an adult film actress "entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight," he said, adding that people could "just look" at her to know she wasn't believable.

Adult film actress Kimberly Kane, who has appeared in hundreds of films, said the statement is "dangerous and dehumanizing to sex workers."

"We are already an extremely marginalized group made up mostly of women, people of color, trans and the disabled, people who are trying to make a living like everyone else," Kane said.

___

Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in New York, Darlene Superville in Washington, Alexandra Villarreal in Philadelphia and John Rogers in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.