Mosquito Sample Tests Positive For West Nile In Oklahoma County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mosquito Sample Tests Positive For West Nile In Oklahoma County

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City- County Health Department (OCCHD) experts confirm a positive mosquito sample carrying the West Nile virus in Oklahoma County. 

West Nile virus can be debilitating and deadly. OCCHD Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby said he is concerned about the potential for West Nile virus transmission and elevation with the above average temperatures and rain becoming infrequent. 

The department said the best way to protect yourself is to reduce standing water, use microbial larvicides, commonly called "dunks," which frequently kill mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults. 

Maytubby notes mosquito season started about a month later than normal due to colder than normal temperatures, but is now beginning to ramp up. 

Here are the 3-D's and "P' of mosquito safety: 

  • DRAIN standing water on your property so mosquitoes wont’ breed
  • Use DEET repellent on your clothes
  • DRESS in long sleeves and pants
  • PROTECT – limit outside exposure and check window screens

West Nile symptoms include fever, headache, body ache, and sometimes a rash. The most susceptible are infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

For more information, click here

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.