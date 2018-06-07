Mosquito Sample Tests Positive For West Nile In Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma City- County Health Department (OCCHD) experts confirm a positive mosquito sample carrying the West Nile virus in Oklahoma County.

West Nile virus can be debilitating and deadly. OCCHD Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby said he is concerned about the potential for West Nile virus transmission and elevation with the above average temperatures and rain becoming infrequent.

The department said the best way to protect yourself is to reduce standing water, use microbial larvicides, commonly called "dunks," which frequently kill mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults.

Maytubby notes mosquito season started about a month later than normal due to colder than normal temperatures, but is now beginning to ramp up.

Here are the 3-D's and "P' of mosquito safety:

DRAIN standing water on your property so mosquitoes wont’ breed

Use DEET repellent on your clothes

DRESS in long sleeves and pants

PROTECT – limit outside exposure and check window screens

West Nile symptoms include fever, headache, body ache, and sometimes a rash. The most susceptible are infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

