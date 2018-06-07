Chicago officer fatally shoots armed black man running away

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

Two members of a secretive church in North Carolina have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an unemployment benefits scheme.

Two members of a secretive church in North Carolina have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an unemployment benefits scheme.

Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.

Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the...

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

Ranked-choice voting is playing a role in San Francisco's tight race for mayor where the candidate who came in second is leading.

Ranked-choice voting is playing a role in San Francisco's tight race for mayor where the candidate who came in second is leading.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Leno pulled ahead in San Francisco's race for mayor by the slimmest of margins early Wednesday under the city's unusual voting system, alth...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Leno pulled ahead in San Francisco's race for mayor by the slimmest of margins early Wednesday under the city's unusual voting system, alth...

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police officer fatally shot a 24-year-old black man who authorities said pulled a gun while running away, prompting questions from the man's family about why the encounter turned deadly.

Sgt. Rocco Alioto said the "armed confrontation" Wednesday evening on the city's South Side happened as officers conducted a narcotics investigation. He said the suspect fled on foot when officers approached. Alioto said in a statement that officers told the man to stop and he "produced a weapon," so the officer shot him.

The man, later identified as Maurice Granton Jr., died of a gunshot wound to the back, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Thursday. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the shooting, said late Thursday that preliminary evidence shows there were three shots discharged from the officer's firearm.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that officers involved in a narcotics investigation were watching the area Wednesday evening through one of a number of surveillance cameras mounted on poles throughout the city. They saw Granton taking part in what appeared to be an illegal drug transaction and dispatched officers to the scene.

Guglielmi posted on Twitter a photograph of what he said was Granton's weapon found at the scene. He said that there is physical evidence that the gun had been fired. No officer was shot although a sergeant may have suffered a broken ankle during the confrontation.

The police department has not released the name or race of the officer involved in Wednesday night's shooting. Alioto said the officer has been placed on 30-day administrative leave in line with department policy.

The shooting of Granton comes as police have faced intense scrutiny over allegations of excessive force involving black suspects. White officer Jason Van Dyke has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. He has pleaded not guilty. Release of a video of the shooting of McDonald a year after it happened prompted outrage and calls for Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign.

Chicago police released more details of the Wednesday shooting after Granton's sister, Joanna Varnado, suggested that the officer had used excessive force.

"Since when does running validate somebody getting shot?" she asked. The Chicago Tribune reported that Granton's family expressed doubts that the gun belonged to Granton, the father of two young daughters.

"I just want to know what the real story is," Varnado said. "If it was misconduct, I want justice. My brother was 24 years old. He loved his girls. That's all he lived for, was his kids."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.