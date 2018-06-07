Pruitt aide resigns after she describes personal errands - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pruitt aide resigns after she describes personal errands

Posted: Updated:

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - An aide to the chief of the Environmental Protection Agency has resigned in the wake of the release of her testimony that Scott Pruitt had her do personal errands for him.

Pruitt's scheduling director, Millan Hupp, had told a House oversight panel that Pruitt had her inquire about buying a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel, among other things. Pruitt announced her resignation on Wednesday.

Emails show that last year Pruitt directed Hupp's younger sister, Sydney, also an aide, to reach out to Chick-fil-A to inquire about a "business opportunity." That turned out to be Pruitt's desire to acquire a fast-food franchise for his wife.

Federal ethics codes prohibit having staffers conduct personal errands and bar officials from using their position for private gain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.