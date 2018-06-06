My 2 Cents: Philadelphia Eagles White House Celebration Cancelle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Philadelphia Eagles White House Celebration Cancelled

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The NFL just can't stop shooting itself in the foot. 

In response to the National Anthem kneeling by some players which angered a lot of fans, the league came out with a ridiculous rule. Players who don't want to honor the flag by standing during the anthem can refuse to even take part in it by waiting in the locker room.

That's not going to win back any fans, and now the stunt that the Super Bowl Champ Philadelphia Eagle's just pulled, isn't going to play well either. 

The Eagle's accepted an invitation to the White House last month to be recognized by the President. The White House was planning a South Lawn celebration for 81 players, coaches and staff members that the Eagles said would attend, plus one-thousand Eagles fans. 

Monday, the day before the ceremony, the Eagles sent a revised guest list. Fewer than ten people were going to be there, and by some accounts only one player. 

President Trump responded by immediately cancelling the whole shabang, and tweeted that the Eagle's "disagree with their President because he insists they proudly stand for the National anthem." 

A lot of NFL fans, even those who are not President Trump fans, will view the Eagles stunt as disrespecting the office of the President. It was a chance for the nation to recognize the Eagles as Champs, some much needed positive publicity for the NFL. Now they just look petty and political.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.