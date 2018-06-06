CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The man suspected of killing six people in the Phoenix area last week had been committed to two behavioral health facilities and was restricted from seeing his son during a contentious divorce.

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.

CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.

Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY'-doh) on Wednesday vowed to keep the "girl" in Girl Scouts.

Acevedo was in Detroit to attend an evening ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new headquarters for the southeastern Michigan chapter.

Her visit comes at a time of strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, which has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts. Girl Scout leaders have said they were blindsided by the move.

But Acevedo stressed Wednesday that her group has a strong case to make to parents.

