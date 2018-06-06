CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:36:17 GMT
(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...
New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...
Nation's first Somali-American lawmaker launches bid for Congress.More >>
(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...
A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that...More >>
Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.More >>
(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated booking photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones, who police say is responsible for killing six people in metro Phoenix over a three-day period. Jones, 56, shot hims...
The man suspected of killing six people in the Phoenix area last week had been committed to two behavioral health facilities and was restricted from seeing his son during a contentious divorce.More >>
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...
Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order
DETROIT (AP) - The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.
Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY'-doh) on Wednesday vowed to keep the "girl" in Girl Scouts.
Acevedo was in Detroit to attend an evening ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new headquarters for the southeastern Michigan chapter.
Her visit comes at a time of strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, which has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts. Girl Scout leaders have said they were blindsided by the move.
But Acevedo stressed Wednesday that her group has a strong case to make to parents.
