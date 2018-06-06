Native Americans cheer possibility of milestone in Congress

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico, a state with deep historical ties to American Indians, has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Deb Haaland won a Democratic primary Tuesday for an open congressional seat that represents Albuquerque. Native Americans from Washington state to Oklahoma celebrated the possibility of a landmark in U.S. political history.

Haaland, a tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo who was born in Winslow, Arizona, defeated a crowded field of mainly Hispanic candidates to advance to the general election.

Republican opponent Janice Arnold-Jones says Haaland's "far left" stances won't resonate with moderate voters in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.