Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP's Cox faces tough slog in race for California governor

    GOP's Cox faces tough slog in race for California governor

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:03:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox speaks during a Republican election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox speaks during a Republican election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Diego.
    California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.More >>
    California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.More >>

  • Vegas shooting 911 calls: 'There's people shot everywhere!'

    Vegas shooting 911 calls: 'There's people shot everywhere!'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:03:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...
    Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>

  • Honolulu leaders to vote on 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Honolulu leaders to vote on 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:03:17 GMT
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and...More >>
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, said she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

She was seeking help during the last five years, "seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety," Andy Spade said in a statement released on Wednesday.

He said there were "personal demons she was battling."

The designer was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday. She was 55 years old and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband in their apartment in 1993.

Andy Spade, the brother of comedian David Spade, said she "sounded happy" the night before her suicide.

"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this," he said. "It was a complete shock."

He said he and his wife had been living separately for the past 10 months but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $2.4 billion. The couple recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

"We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how," Andy Spade said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.