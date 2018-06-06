USC medical school official feared dean was 'doing drugs'

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

New NASA chief says changes could be ahead for International Space Station but there will always be a U.S. astronaut in orbit.

New NASA chief vows US will always have astronauts in orbit

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas.

A former Colorado civil rights commissioner whose remarks on religion were the basis of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling for a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple insists she has no religious bias.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former vice dean of University of Southern California's medical school testified he feared the then-dean, Dr. Carmen Puliafito, "could be doing drugs" before Puliafito abruptly quit in 2016.

Dr. Henri Ford's testimony at a state Medical Board hearing marks the first suggestion that any USC administrator had suspicions about Puliafito's possible drug use, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Ford said he expressed concerns about Puliafito's general well-being to the university's provost.

Puliafito gave up his $1.1 million-a-year dean's post in the middle of the 2016 spring term, saying he wanted to explore outside opportunities. He did not mention that three weeks earlier, 21-year-old Sarah Warren had overdosed in his presence in a hotel room but recovered, according to the newspaper.

Puliafito remained a faculty member until last year, when USC said it was firing him in the wake of a Times report that he kept company with a circle of criminals and people who used drugs and had been captured on video apparently smoking methamphetamine.

During his testimony Tuesday, Puliafito placed much of the blame for his meth use on Warren. He said Warren upended his life by introducing him to the drug. He testified that he subsequently used meth with her once a week.

The Medical Board hearing this week in Los Angeles will determine whether Puliafito is allowed to resume practicing medicine.

Puliafito denied that he provided drugs to Warren. She told the Times as well as the Medical Board that he gave her methamphetamine and other drugs. She invoked the 5th Amendment and was excused from testifying at the hearing.

The USC medical community has been rocked by scandal in recent years. Last week, the university announced that President C.L. Max Nikias was stepping down in the wake of a Times report that USC for years ignored complaints that a campus gynecologist had engaged in misconduct with students.

