Vegas police release 911 calls, roof video of shooting site

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

US renews call for OAS to suspend Venezuela

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

The Latest: Weinstein defense: Set to 'begin our fight'

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

New NASA chief says changes could be ahead for International Space Station but there will always be a U.S. astronaut in orbit.

New NASA chief vows US will always have astronauts in orbit

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Republican gets spot in runoff for California governor

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...

A former Colorado civil rights commissioner whose remarks on religion were the basis of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling for a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple insists she has no religious bias.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court on Monday, June 4, 2018, set aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a...

Ex-Colorado official: No bias in same-sex wedding cake case

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Several thousand gather at Arlington to mark RFK's death

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, personal belongings and debris litters the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to r...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...

By KEN RITTER and REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police 911 audio made public Wednesday offers personal, panicked accounts of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In addition, newly released rooftop video from the high-rise casino where the shooter opened fire shows people tending to fallen victims at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

"I'm at Route 91 and we're being shot at!" a woman tells a police dispatcher in one of 518 audio calls made public by police under a court order obtained by the media.

The woman says she's hiding under the concert stage where country music star Jason Aldean had been performing when the gunman with an arsenal of assault-style weapons unleashed barrages of gunfire on Oct. 1.

Names were redacted from the audio files that were made public.

"There's a lot of people here that need ambulances," the woman tells the dispatcher. "There's people shot everywhere!"

Authorities say 58 people died, hundreds were injured and more were traumatized when Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes video-poker player, fired assault-style rifles from a hotel suite into the concert crowd.

Rooftop video from Mandalay Bay silently bears witness to the concert before the shooting started then follows the massacre as lights came up, people flee and small groups huddle over apparently injured people.

After sunrise, covered bodies are seen as coroner's vans arrive at the green concert grounds.

The material was provided more than eight months after the shooting.

It represents a fifth batch of records made public without comment by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo or his department. The FBI in Las Vegas also declined to comment.

Lombardo has said investigators don't know a motive for the attack, he doesn't think one will be determined, and no link has been found to international terrorism.

Authorities say Paddock acted alone in shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into the concert crowd.

The investigation is continuing.

The material is being made public under a court order obtained in a public records lawsuit filed by media, including The Associated Press.

