The Latest: Yosemite climbers smash El Cap climb record

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...

New NASA chief says changes could be ahead for International Space Station but there will always be a U.S. astronaut in orbit.

New NASA chief vows US will always have astronauts in orbit

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal banking information.

Celebrated rock climber Alex Honnold says he didn't think he and his partner were on a record-shattering time to conquer Yosemite's El Capitan until he neared the finish line and looked at the timer on his phone.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the climbers who set a speed record on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Celebrated rock climber Alex Honnold says he didn't think he and his partner were on a record-shattering time to conquer Yosemite's El Capitan until he neared the finish line and looked at the timer on his phone.

Honnold says he was slightly emotional in breaking the two-hour mark Wednesday on the 3,000-foot (915 meters) sheer granite wall.

Honnold and Tommy Caldwell broke the record three times in the past week, carving more than 20 minutes off a mark set last year.

Honnold says he's proud they kept at it to break the two-hour mark when they could have rested with records at about two hours, 10 minutes and just under two hours and two minutes.

Honnold says he doesn't plan on trying to improve on their record of one hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds.

The record came just days after another pair of El Capitan climbers fell to their deaths.

___

9:38 a.m.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

Documentary photographer Austian Siadak says Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell scaled the 3,000-foot (915 meters) sheer granite wall early Wednesday in one hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds.

On Monday, the climbers had shaved the time down to just over two hours - a barrier compared to track's 4-minute mile.

The time on the technical climbing route has consistently dropped since the peak was first climbed 60 years ago by Warren Harding and three others in 12 days following 18 months of drilling bolts and other hardware into the rock.

The record came just days after another pair of El Capitan climbers fell to their deaths.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.