Masters of rock: Yosemite climbers smash El Cap climb record

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas.

Two of the four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo this week and casually took a stroll on a nearby highway have been found safe, a day after another was found dead on that stretch of road.

(CBS 3 Philly KYW-TV via AP). This still image taken from video provided by CBS 3 Philly KYW-TV shows four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo walking on the shoulder of on Interstate 76.

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., departs after a vote on Gina Haspel to be CIA director, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Days after two of the world's most celebrated rock climbers twice set astonishingly fast records on the biggest wall in Yosemite National Park, they did it again Wednesday, breaking a mark compared with track's four-minute mile.

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell scaled El Capitan's 3,000-foot (915 meters) sheer granite wall in 1:58:07, said photographer Austin Siadak, who is documenting the climb for a film.

The blisteringly fast pace capped weeks of practice climbs up the so-called Nose route that runs up the middle of the massive monolith towering above Yosemite Valley. It also came just days after two speed climbers fell to their deaths on El Cap.

Hans Florine, who has held the speed record for the climb on and off between 1990 and 2012, said the new mark is equivalent to the ongoing quest to break the two-hour marathon or Roger Bannister's 1954 achievement in the mile.

"We were pushing the five-hour barrier before and then the four-hour barrier and then the three-hour barrier. So which one of those is the four-minute mile?" Florine said before the mark was broken. "I think it is getting close."

Climbing times on El Cap have fallen precipitously since the first ascent of the cliff 60 years ago by Warren Harding and two others. That milestone took 12 days in a final push that followed 48 days of advance work over 18 months as Harding pounded bolts into the route to aid his climb.

"As I hammered in the last bolt and staggered over the rim, it was not at all clear to me who was the conqueror and who was the conquered," Harding said afterward. "I do recall that El Cap seemed to be in much better condition than I was."

Yosemite is mecca for climbers around the world because of its vast array of beautiful soaring granite walls and peaks. El Cap, though, looms largest and offers 58 distinct routes. The Nose is the best known and typically takes accomplished climbers four or five days.

