OKCPS Kicked Off Its Summer Meals Program

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools kicked off its summer meals program Wednesday morning at U.S. Grant High School.

Families may now pick up meals Monday through Thursday at school locations and Monday through Friday at offsite locations.

Lunch will be provided at the offsite locations and both breakfast and lunch will be provided at the open school sites. 

The district said its moving the program beyond the brick and mortar feeding sites and will greatly expand the number of locations. This was after their first ever mobile feeding efforts were used during the teacher walkout in April. 

The summer feeding program is available to any child under 18 years of age.

Feeding sites will include 12 elementary schools, two high schools and 19 offsite locations including parks, splash pads and one apartment complex.

Click here to view all of the summer meals program locations

