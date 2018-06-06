Woman dies of kick from horse at Oklahoma racetrack - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman dies of kick from horse at Oklahoma racetrack

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has died after she was kicked in the chest by a horse at Will Rogers Downs racetrack near Claremore.

KOTV-TV reports that 42-year-old Jennifer Peterson of Beggs died Tuesday night at a Claremore hospital where she was taken.

The station reports that Peterson was helping load the horse into a trailer when she was kicked about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The track is part of a casino complex on the outskirts of Claremore, which is a Tulsa suburb.

