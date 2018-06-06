Honolulu leaders to vote on 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Lava poured into two coastal Big Island neighborhoods quickly, covering hundreds of homes, vaporizing a nearby crater lake and completely filling an ocean bay, turning it into a new peninsula.

Lava poured into two coastal Big Island neighborhoods quickly, covering hundreds of homes, vaporizing a nearby crater lake and completely filling an ocean bay, turning it into a new peninsula.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural are...

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural are...

Immigrant and LGBT rights advocates plan to protest the death of a Central American transgender woman who died while in U.S. custody.

Immigrant and LGBT rights advocates plan to protest the death of a Central American transgender woman who died while in U.S. custody.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu leaders planned to vote Wednesday on a measure that would limit prices charged by ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft during peak demand, what the companies say would be the first restriction of its kind in the United States.

The measure would prevent "surge pricing" if increased rates are higher than the maximum fare set by the city. Uber sent emails to customers across the island of Oahu, which is where the rates would apply, urging them to oppose the rules that would impose "outdated taxi-style requirements on rideshare."

Oahu taxi drivers have been at odds with those who drive for mobile apps that connect riders with nearby drivers. Taxi companies complain that companies such as Uber and Lyft create an unfair playing field because they face fewer restrictions.

David Jung, owner of EcoCab Hawaii wrote in testimony supporting the measure that it's wrong to allow companies to set prices without city control.

Robert Deluze, owner of Roberts Taxis, said Uber and Lyft used surge pricing during pickups for military members coming off the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Bonhomme Richard, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported last month. Military members paid as much as $221 to get from Pearl Harbor to Waikiki, he said, while the maximum taxi meter rate was $44 or less.

In a fact sheet, Uber said surge pricing gives drivers the incentive to work in busier areas, which lowers wait times for riders and ensures reliability.

Riders and drivers who submitted testimony opposing the measure said taxis aren't as reliable or affordable as ride-hailing companies.

Uber driver Lisa Gonzales wrote that she drives to help support her family of six. During surge pricing, passengers have the option to accept or reject costs.

"There is a need for more drivers in one area causing the price to increase during a certain time, or they can wait for the price to decrease when the need for drivers lessens," she wrote. "It is based on supply and demand. Mostly, what the consumer wants to pay."

Uber and Lyft officials testified in City Council committees last month that the cap on surge pricing would be the first such restriction on the companies in the country, the Honolulu newspaper reported.

Tabatha Chow, Uber's senior operations manager for Hawaii, would likely be testifying Wednesday, a spokesman said in an email.

Smartphone technology allows thousands of drivers in Hawaii to provide residents, visitors and neighbors with safe and easily accessible rides. It also allows for precision in location, distance and cost in a way that is transparent for consumers, Timothy Burr Jr., Lyft director of public policy, wrote in a letter to the council's Committee on Budget last month.

If council members approve the measure, city attorneys will review it before it goes to the mayor. Mayor Kirk Caldwell would have 10 days to sign it into law, allow it to become law without his signature or veto it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.