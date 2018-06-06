Honolulu City Council set to vote on ride-hailing price cap

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...

Dick Buzbee, a former editor and publisher of The Hutchinson News and Olathe Daily News in Kansas, has died from brain cancer at age 86.

California Republicans see ray of hope in primary election; November prospects are still dicey.

Hundreds of miners and their relatives are being called out to join leaders from the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the United Mine Workers for a morning rally at Arizona's Capitol to draw attention to attempts to save the Navajo Generating Station.

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The Honolulu City Council was expected Wednesday to vote on a bill that would limit prices ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft can charge during peak demand.

The bill would prevent so-called "surge pricing" if increased rates are higher than the maximum fare set by the city.

The city and county of Honolulu encompasses the entire island of Oahu. Uber sent emails to Oahu customers urging opposition of the bill. The email said the council is considering regulations that would impose "outdated taxi-style requirements on rideshare."

Testimony supporting the bill includes David Jung, owner of EcoCab Hawaii who writes that it's wrong to allow companies to set prices without city control.

Oahu taxi drivers have been at odds with those who drive for location-based mobile apps that connects riders with nearby drivers. Taxi companies complain companies such as Uber and Lyft create an unfair playing field because they face fewer restrictions.

Uber and Lyft officials testified in Council committees last month that such a cap would be the first such restriction imposed on the transportation network companies in the U.S., the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

In a fact sheet, Uber said surge pricing gives drivers the incentive to work in busier areas, which lowers wait times for riders and ensures reliability.

Riders and drivers who submitted testimony opposing the bill said taxis aren't as reliable or affordable as Uber and Lyft.

Uber driver Lisa Gonzales wrote that she drives to help bring in income for her family of six. During surge pricing passengers have the option to accept or reject costs. "There is a need for more drivers in one area causing the price to increase during a certain time, or they can wait for the price to decrease when the need for drivers lessens," she wrote. "It is based on supply and demand. Mostly, what the consumer wants to pay."

Tabatha Chow, Uber's senior operations manager for Hawaii who is based in Honolulu, would likely be testifying Wednesday, a spokesman said in an email. Lyft representatives didn't immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment on the bill.

If councilmembers approve the bill, it will be reviewed by city attorneys before going to the mayor. Mayor Kirk Caldwell would have 10 days to sign it into law, allow it to become law without his signature, or veto it.

