Woman Fatally Kicked By Horse At Will Rogers Downs

A Beggs woman died after she was kicked by a horse Tuesday night at Will Rogers Downs. Authorities said Jennifer Petersen was helping a friend load the horse into a trailer around 8 p.m. June 5 when she was kicked in the chest.

Peterson, 42, died about an hour later at a Claremore hospital, News On 6 was told. Rogers County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner investigated the incident.

Will Rogers Downs is a horse racing track located east of Claremore in Rogers County. It is owned by the Cherokee Nation.