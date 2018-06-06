San Francisco mayor's race very tight under unusual system

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo release by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones. As police closed in, Jones, suspected of gunning down four people last week, shot himself to death Monday, June 4, 2018, and...

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Los Angeles County officials say the names of more than 118,000 voters were omitted from voter lists because of a printing error, but residents can still cast their ballots.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). "I Voted" stickers wait for voters at a polling station inside the library at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Voters are casting ballots in California's primary election, setting ...

Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".

(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has sailed smoothly to victory in California's primary.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., departs after a vote on Gina Haspel to be CIA director, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Kevin de...

Initial returns show business community favorite London Breed leading in the race for San Francisco mayor, with more liberal Democrats Mark Leno and Jane Kim trailing in second and third place.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed speaks to supporters during an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Leno, center, is driven around the Castro District on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A sign shows a photograph of San Francisco mayoral candidate Jane Kim outside an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Supporters of San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed hold signs outside an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, foreground, speaks in front of California State Assembly Member David Chiu, left, and California State Sen. Scott Wiener at the gubernatorial campaign primary night watch party for Democratic Lt. Gov. G...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Francisco mayoral candidate London Breed speaks to supporters during an election night party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Former state Sen. Mark Leno pulled ahead by the slimmest of margins in the race for San Francisco mayor early Wednesday under the city's unusual voting system, though Board of Supervisors President London Breed maintained her lead in first-place votes.

The race remained too close to call with ballots still being accepted through Friday.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system that allows voters to select their top-three favorites. The candidates with the least votes are eliminated in rounds until there's a winner; the person with the most first-place votes isn't necessarily that winner.

With about 154,000 votes counted early Wednesday, Breed had 36 percent of first-place votes. Leno had 26 percent of first-place votes and Supervisor Jane Kim had 23 percent.

But a ranked-choice voting analysis posted by the elections office shortly after midnight showed Leno beating Breed by picking up the second-place votes of Kim. The two had banded together and asked supporters to vote for the other as their No. 2 choice on the ballot.

Leno, 66, would make history as the city's first openly gay mayor. He was the first to enter the mayor's race, long before the unexpected death of Mayor Ed Lee in December, which moved up the race.

Leno was not available for comment early Wednesday, but he was upbeat and even went for a ride in a convertible through the city's Castro neighborhood waving to supporters Tuesday night.

"I'm exhilarated for what's coming tonight. We had 300 volunteers contacting every Leno voter, making sure each and every person came out to vote," Leno told the San Francisco Examiner.

Breed, 43, who would become San Francisco's first African-American female mayor, was raised by her grandmother in public housing, graduated from public schools and is touted as a local success story.

"There's still a lot more votes to count. Everyone has cast their ballots and all we can do is wait and see," Breed told supporters earlier Tuesday. "But I feel good inside."

San Francisco is an expensive city with a healthy economy thanks to the tech industry, but homelessness remains an entrenched issue and residents are cranky over filthy streets and traffic gridlock.

Dozens of people lined up outside San Francisco's City Hall on Tuesday, waiting to vote for a new mayor.

Alyssa Sewlal, a 32-year-old Democrat who works for a public policy nonprofit, voted for Breed partly because she has received support from former Republican President Ronald Reagan's secretary of state, George Shultz.

"There's nothing wrong with her getting support from both sides," she said.

All three are Democrats, but Breed is backed by the establishment business community while Leno and Kim are favored by more liberal elements of the party, including tenants and critics of tech companies such as Airbnb and Uber.

In 2010, Jean Quan became the mayor of nearby Oakland when she scored enough second- and third-place votes to beat the candidate with the most first-place votes.

___

Associated Press writer Lorin Eleni Gill contributed to this report.

___

