Medical Marijuana Forum Held In Edmond Tuesday Night

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

On June 26th, Oklahoma voters will decide whether or not to be the 31st State in America to allow medical marijuana. 

Tuesday night at the Edmond Community Center, guest panelists debated the merit of State Question 788.

Opponents say pot is a “gateway drug,” and 788 is just a small step from legalizing recreational marijuana. 

Supporters like attorney Bud Scott say it helps people who are sick.

“And State Question 788 requires that a physician make the recommendation for a patient to access the product,” Scott said.  “There’s plenty of doctors who recognize the positive benefits of medical marijuana for a wide range of conditions.”

An attorney for the State Chamber of Commerce tonight argued Question 788 as drafted, doesn't have nearly enough regulations in place. 

