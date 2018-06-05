Your 2 Cents: Heroes In Louie's Shooting Had Substantial Trainin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Heroes In Louie's Shooting Had Substantial Training

Posted: Updated:

The two citizens who took out the gunman at the lakeside restaurant confirmed my belief that training is critical for people wanting to carry a firearm in public. A lot of you angrily disagreed with me though.

 Guy said, "Why don't you sign up for a concealed carry course and give us a real report based on actual experience? That's the journalistic thing to do and would showcase your competence in journalism."

And Brian from Enid added, “And after you get done taking the course, get ready to be extorted several hundred dollars for your permit."

I took the course a year and a half ago, I have my permit, and I agree that it is too expensive.

Patrick writes, "trained civilians on the scene can prevent a severe tragedy, just as this has proven. TRAINED is the correct word."

Garry in Seminole said, "I know a lot of hunter's, and farmer's and good ole boys, without permits, that understand firearms and the responsibilities that go with them, better than a one-day permit class could ever teach you."

Deborah said, "I am glad the 2 men had special background training and not someone who passed a one-day class"

And finally Hector said, "Don't tell me you honestly believe people with permits are somehow better trained than those who aren't…"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.