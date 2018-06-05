Your 2 Cents: Heroes In Louie's Shooting Had Substantial Training

The two citizens who took out the gunman at the lakeside restaurant confirmed my belief that training is critical for people wanting to carry a firearm in public. A lot of you angrily disagreed with me though.

Guy said, "Why don't you sign up for a concealed carry course and give us a real report based on actual experience? That's the journalistic thing to do and would showcase your competence in journalism."

And Brian from Enid added, “And after you get done taking the course, get ready to be extorted several hundred dollars for your permit."

I took the course a year and a half ago, I have my permit, and I agree that it is too expensive.

Patrick writes, "trained civilians on the scene can prevent a severe tragedy, just as this has proven. TRAINED is the correct word."

Garry in Seminole said, "I know a lot of hunter's, and farmer's and good ole boys, without permits, that understand firearms and the responsibilities that go with them, better than a one-day permit class could ever teach you."

Deborah said, "I am glad the 2 men had special background training and not someone who passed a one-day class"

And finally Hector said, "Don't tell me you honestly believe people with permits are somehow better trained than those who aren't…"

