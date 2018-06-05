Cell Phone Video Shows Cashion Police Pursue Suspect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cell Phone Video Shows Cashion Police Pursue Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Cashion Police officers picked up the pursuit Monday as suspect Myron Watson sped into their small community. Watson crossed over intersections and weaved through neighborhoods.

“There’s a lot of children in that neighborhood and so he jeopardized a lot of lives,” said Cashion Police Chief Veronica Thomas.

Chief Veronica Thomas said a reserve officer captured part of the chase from the passenger seat of the second car.

It shows Oklahoma City police officers throwing stop sticks and Watson avoiding them. The suspect continued to make dangerous decisions, and as our ground crews captured, maintain a scary speed.

“It was very intense,” Chief Thomas said.

As Watson headed back into Oklahoma City, traffic became too thick, so Cashion officers decided to call it.

But helicopters continued to monitor his every move.

And Oklahoma City police officers arrested Watson inside the Quail Springs Mall.

“I’m hoping that people will see this and know that even though we’re a small town that we’re ready to step up and act at any time,” Chief Thomas told News 9.

Chief Thomas said this was the first pursuit in the five-year history of her being chief to come through their town.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.