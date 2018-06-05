Judge rules class action against Weinstein Co. can proceed

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US-NKorea wrap up talks in NY aimed at salvaging summit

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

US sanctions have a weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

The summit's back on: Trump welcomes NKorean to White House

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

US renews call for OAS to suspend Venezuela

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

US immigration agents make 114 arrests at Ohio gardening and landscaping company.

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.

Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.

New Jersey primaries go the way Democratic leaders had hoped

Family members say kidnapped infant has been reunited with her mother; sex offender father behind bars.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix metro area.

Suspect in 6 Arizona killings never got over his divorce

A Hawaii County official says lava from an erupting volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in two subdivisions overnight.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who cites national anthem protest.

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

After the designer's untimely death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, Pon became one of many fans to post about their first Kate Spade bags.

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

NEW YORK (AP) - A Delaware bankruptcy judge says six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct can proceed with their class action lawsuit against the television and film company he co-founded.

The judge's ruling Tuesday granted a motion to lift an automatic stay on pending litigation against the Weinstein Co., which was forced into bankruptcy after the sex scandal exploded in October.

The class-action complaint accuses the company of operating like an organized crime group to conceal widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

Earlier Tuesday, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City after a grand jury charged him with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

