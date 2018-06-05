OCPD Arrest Three After Standoff At SW OKC Home

The Oklahoma City Police Tactical Team were involved in a stand-off in Oklahoma City with a couple of suspected gang members.

The stand-off started Tuesday night after officers said they were unable to serve a warrant at a house near South Santa Fe Avenue and Southwest 66th Street.

Police used a loud speaker to calmly talk the suspects out of the home. When that didn't work a TAC team forced the door open, ordering the suspects to surrender. Officers said after five hours of coaxing, three people surrendered one-by-one with their hands in the air.

Police said two of the people are suspected gang members.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.